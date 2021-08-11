Mason City Rose Bowl gets a new occupant

Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse said that any time a long-vacant building sitting near an entryway to town can be filled, it's a win for the city.

"The Rose Bowl is at the entrance to the city, it’s one of the first things people see when they come in from the Avenue of the Saints, so having it look active again is a positive for the city," he said.

Van Steenhuyse noted that a vacant building can have a negative impact on a surrounding area whereas one that is up and operational makes the whole area look more vital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He then pointed out that the Rose Bowl isn't the only prominent spot on the south way into town that's seen action in recent months.

"Southport is on the edge of town and people see that but we want to get things going there and we’re going to start seeing things happen there," Van Steenhuyse said.