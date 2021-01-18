Mason City one of the cheapest U.S. cities for apartment rentals, per cost of living report

Mason City also fares well for overall cost of living.

The Chamber of Commerce's release notes that Mason City's score of 86.2 (anything over 100 is considered high) is better than scores for Burlington (86.5), Des Moines (88.2), the Quad Cities (89.8), Dubuque (90.2), Sioux City (90.9), Cedar Rapids (94.9), Iowa City (97.2) and Ames (99.9).

According to a post from Erin Duffin for Statista, which works in market and consumer data, the way that cost of living is typically calculated is by aggregating the prices for certain basic goods or services in an area.

"Simply put, the cost of living is the amount of money needed to pay for the basic common expenses required to maintain a certain lifestyle," Duffin wrote. "Quantifying these expenses allows for a meaningful comparison of how expensive different geographic locations or time periods are."

In the Chamber of Commerce's release, it's noted that Mason City's ranking is likely to change with the opening of the 133-unit "River" housing complex in downtown Mason City.

Per the release, two-bedroom units in "The River" start at $925 per month and the early occupancy rate is 60%.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

