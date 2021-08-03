Mason City Municipal Airport reports highest monthly passenger total in over a decade

Tuesday morning, the Mason City Municipal Airport had something to celebrate.

Mason City Airport Manager David Sims shared a press release which said that the month of July marked the single highest passenger total for a month at the airport since March 2011.

"Over 1,000 passengers boarded flights out of the Mason City Municipal Airport in the month of July, surpassing a milestone of 2,000 total passengers in a single month," the release stated.

The release also noted that travel out of Mason City is up by 33% compared to July 2019 and up by 250% compared to July 2020 when COVID-19 slowed travel everywhere to a screeching halt.

Because of COVID-19's disruptions, the airport has now already seen more passengers this year, through early August, than in 2020.

The release then suggested that part of the reason for the uptick is the switch to a new provider, SkyWest Airlines, which includes a service between Mason City and Chicago.

