Mason City Municipal Airport Looking to Lease Out Restaurant Space

If you’re an aspiring restaurant owner, Mason City Municipal Airport may have an opportunity for you.

The Mason City Municipal Airport is currently looking for a new person to lease out a turnkey restaurant space on the grounds of the airport. The space is just over 1,800 square feet and is ready for immediate use upon the lease being signed.

For the past two years, the space was previously being leased out by CAVU American Kitchen & Cocktail Bar. The restaurant owners decided not to renew their lease when it expired at the end of April.

The location has already received interest from possible renters, but nobody has officially taken the space yet.

“We may already have multiple parties that are interested,” David Sims, the airport manager, said.

Those who may be interested in renting the space can contact the Mason City Airport Administration’s Office at 641-421-3397 to inquire about leasing opportunities.

