Mason City man takes the helm at One vision

One Vision has hired a permanent CEO.

The One Vision Board of Directors unanimously voted to offer the position to Mark Dodd, the nonprofit organization’s interim CEO. He has served as the interim since September 2018.

“We are so pleased to have Mark take on the role permanently as our CEO.” said Jay Lefevre, board president. “He has served us well in the past year and a half as interim. The experience we gained with Mark as interim CEO has provided us with great confidence in his abilities to lead this great organization into the future.”

Dodd joined One Vision in August 2017 as chief operating officer. He was among the candidates presented to a local search committee for consideration by Ballinger | Leafblad Inc. of St. Paul, the executive search firm One Vision hired for the nationwide search.

“I must say I am delighted to have the support of the board and other leaders within the organization to serve as their permanent CEO,” Dodd said. “Having had the opportunity to serve as an interim gave me exposure to not only the demands of the position but also to the joy and satisfaction that comes from leading One Vision.

