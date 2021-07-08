Mason City dessert business is homemade through and through

What crystalized Heather Ott's ideas about taking her baking more seriously was her work.
The Mason City resident said she would take in various homemade treats and her coworkers would respond positively. "People said: Oh, you can really bake. And then I went from there," Ott said.
Now Ott is making various desserts out of her home, promoting the business on Facebook as "Heather So Sweet Bake Goods," and lining up events such as: the North Iowa Youth Center 23rd Anniversary Celebration, weddings and the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City. And all of that while, also starting up a new job doing inventory work at the food distributor Martin-Brower.
Ott said that being around food is a constant in her life. Well before logging 22 years in the restaurant business, she said that she started baking at age eight with encouragement and inspiration from her mom Ruth.
"I was really big on cookies," Ott said. "We were a family of six. Cookies was the main thing I learned to bake."
After getting good at cookies, Ott said she moved on to cakes, rice crispy treats and such. Things that her father, Stanley, could take on his tractor while doing farm work in Marble Rock.
"That’s what we grew up with," Ott said.
Even growing up with baking and practicing plenty, Ott said that some of the work is still a challenge. Like bread.
"Breads would be the longest time-consuming and then the cookies," she said.
So far, Ott said that the things people have most positively responded to are her cakes and her cupcakes. "They like how I decorate (them)," Ott said about those particular treats. Her personal favorites to craft are carrot cake and German chocolate cake.
The decorating is something that Ott said she actually picked up from her mother. "My mom was a crafty lady. She did cake decorations with pillars," Ott recalled. When mistakes were made, then or now, she joked that they would have to "eat the uglies."
The desserts that are without blemish have traveled to many places since Ott started back in February. She's swung by: Absolute Energy in St. Ansgar, Golden Grain in Mason City and the Manly Terminal in Manly, just to name a few. She's also gotten into flyers and promotions at Awe'z Sandwich Shop, LD's Filling Station and Village Court, as well as radio spots.
"I didn’t realize I was on the radio until my boyfriend said, 'You’re on the radio,' and that made me feel good," Ott said.
At this point, Ott's still working in her "little kitchen" on the South End of town, but she said that she hopes things go well enough that she can go beyond it.
"I’m trying to expand more. Get out there more," she said.
