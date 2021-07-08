Mason City dessert business is homemade through and through

What crystalized Heather Ott's ideas about taking her baking more seriously was her work.

The Mason City resident said she would take in various homemade treats and her coworkers would respond positively. "People said: Oh, you can really bake. And then I went from there," Ott said.

Now Ott is making various desserts out of her home, promoting the business on Facebook as "Heather So Sweet Bake Goods," and lining up events such as: the North Iowa Youth Center 23rd Anniversary Celebration, weddings and the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City. And all of that while, also starting up a new job doing inventory work at the food distributor Martin-Brower.

Ott said that being around food is a constant in her life. Well before logging 22 years in the restaurant business, she said that she started baking at age eight with encouragement and inspiration from her mom Ruth.

"I was really big on cookies," Ott said. "We were a family of six. Cookies was the main thing I learned to bake."