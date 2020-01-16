Mason City Council considers latest Capital Improvements Program

At present time, the average sewer bill in Mason City runs about $17.17 though there would be a projected 2.83% increase to continue the revenue generation for such work.

Burnett said that the sewer system is one particular area where spending, if possible, could just be perpetually on-going.

"You can spend as much money as you can raise," he reflected. "The infrastructure that exists in most cities is aged and, frankly, inadequate for the amount of rainfall we get in this age... So there’s a strong competition between the rate that projects need to be completed and the amount that needs to be raised." To which Jacobson later added, "We know the rate increase we need and we don’t want to increase that and burden the citizens."

Recreational work

When discussing the expenditures needed for ongoing and upcoming work for Mason City's Parks and Rec programs, Jacobson was quick to point out that at least $400,000 of arena project debt would be carried over from the year prior. So that amount is already known and stable.