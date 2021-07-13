Mason City Chamber of Commerce to host Mark Hewitt

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce will play host to Mark Hewitt, CEO of Clear Lake Bank & Trust as part of its CEO Conversations Series on Thursday, June 22.

In addition to serving as CEO of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Hewitt also serves on the board of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Drake University College of Business and Public Administration. Hewitt has worked in banking for over 35 years.

Hosted quarterly by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, the CEO Conversations series aims to help those looking to advance their careers by giving them the opportunity to speak with accomplished individuals in the North Iowa community.

The CEO Conversations will take place at North Iowa Regional Commerce Center on Thursday, June 22, running from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

The event will be capped at 20 people to give all attendees an opportunity to partake in networking, and will cost $20 to attend.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

