Mason City Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting for Principal Pavilion on Thursday

On Thursday, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce will hold its 105th annual meeting.

This year's meeting is called "Hitting the High Notes."

The meeting will be paired with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Principal Pavilion located on the Federal Avenue Plaza in downtown Mason City.

The new space will play host to a variety of entertainment from municipal bands to individual music acts.

“We’re looking forward to hosting musical events,” said Performing Arts Pavilion Committee member Russ Kramer via press release. “The architects involved musicians in all aspects of the design, and used the services of an acoustical engineer to ensure the sound quality will be the best possible. This pavilion is a wonderful tribute to Mason City’s musical heritage."

The Performing Arts Pavilion Committee was formed back in 1999 and included Al Zook, Gil Lettow, Rich Dean, Vance Baird and others.

"Unfortunately, many of the members of our committee have passed away," said Chamber President Robin Anderson. "I'm sure they'll be smiling down on us Thursday as we celebrate a longtime dream finally coming true."

In addition to Kramer and Anderson, Scott Bell, Bob Fisher, Darrell Fisher, Dennis Higgins and John Klemas serve on the Performing Arts Pavilion Committee. City Administrator Aaron Burnett serves as the city liaison to the project.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, in front of the north doors of Southbridge Center on the Federal Avenue Plaza.

The following annual chamber meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. inside the brand-new venue. Mason City Chamber of Commerce Board Member Andy Meyer will speak at the event about the chamber's accomplishments over the past year.

Tickets are available at $25 for the event at the chamber's website.

