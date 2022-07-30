Mason City Chamber of Commerce receives national award

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Chamber of the Year is the most prestigious and competitive award presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers have had in their communities, according to a press release. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as workforce attraction, infrastructure, economic prosperity, and quality of life.

ACCE is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and represents more than 9,000 professionals who work for more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world.

Robin Anderson, Mason City Chamber president/CEO, explained that every year chambers from around the globe complete a benchmarking survey to “make sure your financial controls are good, you are serving your members and you have good mission alignment.”

Based on those surveys the best chambers are invited to apply for Chamber of the Year. Anderson said Mason City was invited to apply last year and was actually one of three finalists.

Those invited to apply for the competition must submit an extensive written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists.

“It was a lot of work, and we were like, ‘Do we even want to do this again,’’ Anderson said. "Then we were invited to apply again (this year) and we were a finalist again.”

Part of the application focused on current or ongoing projects. Anderson said Mason City chose to highlight two projects. The historic Egloff house, located on East State Street was the first.

“We saved a building that was going to be demolished and moved it to a blighted neighborhood,” she explained. Then they worked on transforming the neighborhood. The house is now used for housing for professional interns, medical residents, student teachers and others who need a furnished, short-term place to live.

For the second project, “we focused on this whole ‘Building Community’ initiative ,” Anderson said. This included the painting of murals on buildings and general beautification. She explained this was part of the Chamber's diversity-equity inclusion initiative. “These were the two big projects of all the projects we do that we highlighted,” she said.

Earlier this week Anderson and Cargill Plant Manager and Chamber board member Jessica Reith interviewed before a panel of experienced chamber professionals. The interview accounted for two-thirds of the final score, according to a press release.

“Our company understands the impact a strong chamber has on the economic prosperity of a region. As someone who has worked in other communities, I can attest to the value the Mason City Chamber provides to its members,” Reith said.

To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on annual revenue, membership, population, and other factors. In the final round, the Mason City Chamber competed against leadership from the North Tampa, Florida, and Zionsville, Indiana, chambers.

Staff from the Mason City Chamber accepted the award during the awards show at ACCE’s annual convention in Indianapolis. To Anderson, the award represents the pinnacle of achievement.

“We’re humbled and honored by this recognition. It’s been a big year for us. First, we were awarded Five-Star Accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and now we’ve been recognized by ACCE as the Chamber of the Year,” Anderson said. “We’re certainly well-positioned to continue our work for the businesses of North Iowa. I’m so proud of our volunteers and our staff,”

“Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly in a statement. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations on the Mason City Chamber’s outstanding leadership, commitment to its community, and service as a role model for the chamber profession.”

Anderson, who will be retiring at the end of this year, said, "I feel we are leaving off in a good place."