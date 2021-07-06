Mason City Chamber of Commerce named finalist for chamber of the year

On Tuesday, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) named the Mason City Chamber of Commerce as finalists for the Chamber of the Year award.
Awarded annually by the ACCE, the Chamber of the Year award is given to four or five member chambers in the United States that have shown to excel over the prior year.
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is one of three "Category One" finalists, and among 13 total finalists across four categories.
Robin Anderson, the CEO and President of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was overjoyed with the news.
"We're feeling very honored right now," Anderson said. "We believe in the work we do here, so it's nice when someone from outside (the organization) recognizes our efforts."
The ACCE describes winners of the award as having "demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life."
The final part of the award process is now underway, with a panel of judges conducting interviews with leaders from all the finalists. The panel will then decide the winners for each category.
Anderson will be one of the members of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to interview in front of the panel of judges.
"We're all kind of nervous," Anderson admitted. "But, hopefully in a couple of weeks we're celebrating good news!"
The Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 20.
The ACCE has given out the Chamber of the Year award annually since 2007. The ACCE represents 1,600 chambers and over 9,000 employees across the United States.
