Mason City Chamber of Commerce member selected for U.S. Chamber program

Since 2018, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has overseen a "Business Leads Fellowship Program," which focuses on business coalition building around the issues of education and labor across the country. This year, 35 state and local chamber executives to were selected for participation. One of them is from Mason City.
Allyson Krull, who serves as the marketing and leadership development director for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, was chosen for the yearlong virtual program that wraps with an in-person meeting in June 2022 (according to a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce).
"Workforce attraction and retention is one of our chamber’s highest priorities," Krull said in the press release. "I am most looking forward to working with others from across the country to share ideas and implement best practices."
The release then goes on to state that, following completion of the program, fellows will "join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives."