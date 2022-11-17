Mason City Chamber of Commerce announces new president

Colleen Frein will succeed Robin Anderson as president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, it was announced Wednesday. Frein is currently the chamber's vice president.

Anderson will retire in mid-January from the role, which she has held for nearly 22 years, according to a press release. Chamber Board Chair Evan Raulie, plant manager at Smithfield, said the search committee conducted interviews last week and concluded Frein was the best fit for the position.

“The committee narrowed the field to three highly-qualified candidates. Following those interviews, we reached consensus that Colleen Frein was best-suited to continue the Chamber’s award-winning performance,” Raulie said in a statement.

Frein has been a chamber employee since 2015 and has served as program director, membership director, and was promoted to vice president last year. She earned the IOM designation from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Organization Management, and will receive a masters degree in business administration from the University of Iowa next month. Frein originated the Community Concierge role, which assists member businesses with the recruitment of high-value employees.

Prior to joining the chamber, Frein worked as a television journalist, most recently serving as morning anchor and producer at KIMT-TV3 in Mason City.