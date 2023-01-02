Mason City Chamber eyes successful 2023

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, Mason City Chamber of Commerce President Colleen Frein is both reflecting on the previous year's successes and looking to 2023 with prosperity in mind.

"2022 was a big year for our Chamber of Commerce. In March, we were awarded by the US Chamber of Commerce with a 5 Star Accreditation — the highest honor — reserved for organization that exhibit excellence in all areas of programming and operations," Frein said. "Then, in July, the Chamber was named the 2022 Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Chamber of the Year. These awards are the direct result of the hard work of the Chamber’s staff and volunteers, and we are honored that our efforts are recognized by our peers in the industry."

One main undertaking the Chamber embarked upon last year was the Building CommUNITY project, which is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program that aims to make North Iowa a more welcoming place for all people.

"We kicked off this effort with a community mural which welcomes people to our city as they enter from North Federal Avenue. But the bulk of the work is in our Certified Inclusive Employer training. This is a four-step process for Chamber member businesses to do a self-check of their practices and policies, and then take part in ongoing DEI training at no cost to the attendees."

According to Frein, work on the initiative is ongoing. "I am proud of the work we have done in the DEI space, but I’m also cognizant that we have work ahead of us to truly be an inclusive community. Our population is aging and predominantly white, and if we are going to continue to grow we need to embrace younger, more diverse people. You can expect to see more programming from us in this area in 2023."

Alongside the Building CommUNITY project, Frein said the Chamber will focus on workforce expansion and retention, as well as "holding feet to fire" when it comes to the downtown hotel. "We look forward to hearing from the developers of the Hyatt Place and Main Street Xperience at The State of North Iowa," Frein said. "We will also hear about the Destination Iowa projects underway in both Mason City and Clear Lake. The Bike North Iowa and the Surf District projects will be gamechangers for the region."

Frein, who was most recently vice president of the Chamber takes the reins as president in 2023 from a retiring Robin Anderson.

"Personally, Robin has been an incredible mentor for me. She has helped guide me as a leader, and although she is no longer going to be living in Mason City, she will be a phone call or text away if I need advice," Frein said. "But she has been intentional about not 'casting a shadow' on her successor. I am not Robin, there will be things I do differently than she would have done, and that’s part of the growth process."

Overall, Frein's outlook is a positive one, as she sinks her feet into her new role. "We have always been an organization that gets stuff done, and I intend to continue this legacy," Frein said. "We are already moving in the right direction, we just need to keep our focus on regional growth and prosperity."

