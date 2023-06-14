Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently announced in a press release three Mason City professionals have earned the recognition of Certified Professional Guides.

Allyson Krull, Vice President of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremiah Frein, Membership Director at the Chamber, completed the training for their role as guides in the Chamber’s Community Concierge Program. Brett Bachtle, Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist at Visit Mason City, earned the designation as he provides public programs and guided tours for visitors.

Professional Guide Certification candidates complete a training program of interpretive guide best practices to deliver quality experiences to visitors. The final certification process is conducted at each individual’s place of work, where they must effectively demonstrate the professional guide practices most appropriate for their unique organization or attraction.

Individuals who achieve Professional Guide Certification to provide quality Iowa visitor experiences earn this recognition and certification from Iowa State University.

According to the release, Chamber now has four full-time staff certified as professional guides. The Chamber’s Community Concierge program is designed to help employers recruit and retain high-value employees by providing resources to promote a smooth transition into Mason City and help the employee and their family forge a lasting connection with the community.