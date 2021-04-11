Mason City care facilities steadily reopen to visitors

During some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, nursing homes and care facilities were particularly dark. Residents weren't able to be in the same rooms as their families, which meant that visits only came through windows or phone and computer screens. Venturing out was also risky for the most at-risk residents, so many had to stay in and make do.
Now, in Mason City and elsewhere in North Iowa, that's starting to change. More than a year after the pandemic hit, some light is being let in.
At the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, can leave the facility and come back as long as they precautions and go somewhere reasonable.
"They’re very glad. It’s eased up a lot of things," Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said. "Residents can go out."
And visitors can come in.
But there are some stipulations.
Per Stockberger: Visitors have to have an appointment, can only stay for an hour, need to check in to receive a visitor's badge and should visit only in a patient's room. The limit is two visitors, at one time, per resident.
Homestead of Mason City encourages its visitors to call ahead and schedule each visit with staff.
"We are now welcoming visitors into our community," a post on their parent company's web page said.
Once visitors get to Homestead, they have to pass a health screen upon arrival and bring their own face mask to wear during the visit. The visitations don't have a time limit, but the post made clear that restrictions could be made if other residents or staff have scheduling needs. As for where to go, the post asks that visitors remain in the apartment home of the person they are visiting and not to congregate in common areas.
"If the resident and visitor(s) have been fully vaccinated, visitors may remove their masks once inside their loved ones apartment home or within a designated visitation area," the post said.
Some of those procedures are not wholly different from what the ABCM Corporation, which runs Heritage Care Center in Mason City, is doing at its facilities.
According to a press release from the Hampton-based business, "each location has developed a reservation protocol so that residents and visitors can schedule and reserve the use of the dedicated visitation areas." Those visitation areas can be in a resident's room, another safe zone or outdoors. When a visitor shows up, they complete a COVID-19 screening process before proceeding.
"We thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we ease visitor restrictions at our ABCM locations and look forward to more visitation and social interaction among residents, tenants, friends, family, and loved ones," ABCM Corporation Chief Executive Officer Richard Allbee said.
Things at these facilities could open further if COVID-19 number dip further and vaccination rates continue to climb which Stockberger said means that there is no definitive time table right now.
Since the pandemic began in Iowa, 2,286 long-term care facility residents have died (per Iowa Department of Public Health Data). At present, there are no outbreaks at care facilities in the North Iowa area.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.