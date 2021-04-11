Mason City care facilities steadily reopen to visitors

And visitors can come in.

But there are some stipulations.

Per Stockberger: Visitors have to have an appointment, can only stay for an hour, need to check in to receive a visitor's badge and should visit only in a patient's room. The limit is two visitors, at one time, per resident.

Homestead of Mason City encourages its visitors to call ahead and schedule each visit with staff.

"We are now welcoming visitors into our community," a post on their parent company's web page said.

Once visitors get to Homestead, they have to pass a health screen upon arrival and bring their own face mask to wear during the visit. The visitations don't have a time limit, but the post made clear that restrictions could be made if other residents or staff have scheduling needs. As for where to go, the post asks that visitors remain in the apartment home of the person they are visiting and not to congregate in common areas.