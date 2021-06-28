Mason City business owner wins Deb Dalziel Award

Mason City business owner Julia Dannen was awarded the Deb Dalziel Award on Friday by America’s Small Business Development Center Iowa (SBDC).

Dannen was given the award for her work as the owner of D&S Services, where she assists those struggling to pay their back taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dannen was nominated for the award by Brook Boehmler, the Regional Director of the North Iowa Area SBDC.

“Julia has been an inspirational long-term client of the Small Business Development Center,” Boehmler said. “Her ‘can-do’ attitude helps put small business owners at ease. Julia’s tenacity and dedication to excellence has helped her build a successful and influential business in Mason City.”

The Deb Dalziel award is given annually to an Iowa woman entrepreneur “who has significantly changed or improved her life and the lives of others.”

The award is given in memory of Deb Dalziel, who served as the director of the SBDC at Southeastern Community College, Burlington, from 1987 to 1999. Dalziel passed away at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.