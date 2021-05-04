Mason City barbershop wants to offer something for everybody

"I felt it was a great spot from the simple fact that I can see everything coming toward me while I’m working," he said. "And not only that, on the southside, you’ve got traffic from Pizza Ranch, the YMCA, Charlie Brown is right there, the dentist office, the bank."

While Calaway is all moved in and has been going strong for about a month, he made sure to point out that his store is by no means in its finished state yet. Upstairs, the location has a boutique called "Everything's Fashion" managed by Bianca Miles. Soon enough, Calaway said that that endeavor will be joined by a tanning salon his wife will run and nail technicians. His niece will also work at Kut$ by KZ, doing aesthetics work.

Part of Calaway's motivation for hiring family members is philosophical.

"I’m big on believing that everybody should work for themselves instead of working for a company. You make a better living for you and your children," he said. And he wants to try and help forge those familial connections between his customers as well, which is why he said he offers a father-son special. He wants parents more involved in their children's lives.