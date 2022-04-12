Markley & Blythe restaurant set to open at HPI, names executive chef

The Historic Park Inn Hotel has been without a restaurant attachment since June 2021, following the closing of the 1910 Grille.

However, that won't be the case for long.

On Monday, Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG) announced in a press release that it would open a new restaurant in the space formerly operated by the 1910 Grille.

The new restaurant will be called Markley & Blythe, named after James Markley and James Blythe, the two attorneys who introduced Frank Lloyd Wright, architect of the Historic Park Inn Hotel, to Mason City.

“As Frank Lloyd Wright’s last remaining hotel in operation, The Historic Park Inn is already on the map as a design destination, and we want to add a restaurant concept worthy of such a storied property,” Steve Palmer, founder and chief vision officer of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, said via press release. “We are proud to soon open our first restaurant in the Midwest and add Markley & Blythe to our portfolio of 25-plus restaurants.”

Markley & Blythe is described as a "sophisticated American tavern" that will feature a selection of snacks, starters and entrees. Examples of items that will be on the menu include Iowa cheese curds, duck pot pie, short rib ravioli and bone marrow bread pudding.

Jonny Worley of Mason City was named Executive Chef of Markley & Blythe. Worley is originally a native of Greene, and has extensive experience in the culinary craft. Worley previously worked in Minnesota at fine-dining Italian restaurant Belly Cucina, and recently served as a food service manager for Hy-Vee.

IHRG said it anticipated Markley & Blythe would open later this spring.

The Historic Park Inn, located in downtown Mason City, began operations under new management group IHRG on Jan. 1, 2022, following the decision from HPI Partners LLC to not renew its management contract at the end of 2021.

In June, the 1910 Grille closed in wave of controversy after several staff members quit within a short period of time.

The disgruntled workers cited being overworked and underpaid as the reason for their departure from the 1910 Grille. Owner Steve Noto asserted that he closed the restaurant because of staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since IHRG took over, large-scale changes have been underway. In February, the hotel announced that Theresa Mulhern had taken over as the new general manager, that the downstairs hotel bar would reopen in a limited capacity and that the wine room would be available for bookings in the future.

IRHG is a group based out of Charleston, South Carolina, operating over 30 properties across the United States.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

