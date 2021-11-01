Market 124 building will soon be home to Mason City spa

124 N Delaware Ave in Mason City, which is is currently home to Market 124, is set to be the new location of a popular downtown spa.

Bare Sugar Spa and Salon, located at 211 N Federal Ave, will soon takeover the market's location, according to a post on the spa's Facebook page.

Katie Wold, owner of Market 124 and the building it operates out of, said future plans for the eclectic retail shop are in the works, but have not yet been finalized. But, Wold expressed excitement over the incoming business taking over the space.

"We're extremely excited," Wold said. "This is the best solution that could have possibly happened."

Wold said the reason for Bare Sugar's move was because the spa had outgrown its present location.

Bare Sugar will continue to offer massages, skin care, eyelash care and the rest of its current offerings at the new location, but will also add a small retail space and sell many of the same products Market 124 currently does.

Wold said that the ambitious goal for Bare Sugar is to be operating by Saturday, Dec. 1, but that the timeline is currently very fluid and there's no concrete date set for opening.

"I'm thrilled to have a business take over this space that will help contribute to our vibrant downtown," Wold said.

Alongside Market 124, Wold's businesses Turtle Creek Pottery and Three on a Tree Coffee & Cafe are housed in the expansive building.

While Wold said the changes won't affect the coffee shop, the paint-your-own-pottery studio will close Nov. 13. However, Wold said she is hoping someone will take Turtle Creek over, and give it a new home.

