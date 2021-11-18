Main Street Charles City celebrates 25th anniversary

Main Street Charles City is celebrating a milestone.

Main Street Charles City marks its 25th anniversary in 2021, and over that time, the organization has played a key role in orchestrating the revival of the downtown community.

But flash back 25 years ago, and Charles City's downtown shown in a much dimmer light than it does today, according to Mark Wicks, the Community Development Director for Main Street Charles City.

“A lot of people had the perception that the downtown was dead," Wicks said of the Charles City downtown 25 years ago.

Now, Charles City has a thriving downtown, and Main Street Charles City played a huge role in creating it.

"A lot of widows were boarded up (downtown) when I first started, now there's only one window boarded up," Wicks said. "It's one of the things I'm most proud of."

Main Street Charles City has done this by initiating numerous projects in the community, and maintaining a strong relationship with Main Street America.

Main Street Charles City was established in conjunction with Main Street America, which helps downtown communities across the United States revitalize their downtowns.

Main Street Charles City first started out in 1994, but didn't become affiliated with Main Street America until 1997.

"It was all about establishing a culture," Wicks said. "Being affiliated with them (Main Street America) helped."

Main Street Charles City has also worked on a multitude of projects in an effort to transform the downtown into a vibrant and prospering community.

"We are committed to making downtown Charles City a better place to live and play," Wicks said.

One project that stands out to Wicks is the effort made by volunteers to beautify the concrete planters that are situated in parking lots around the city.

"Those planters used to just be gross and filled with trash," Wicks said. "Now during the summer they're filled with all sorts of flowers... It's really cool."

Another project that comes to mind for Wicks is an art piece that was made as a tribute to the city's iconic suspension bridge, which collapsed following the catastrophic floods of 2008. The memorial sculpture was created using only pieces of the destroyed bridge. The $60,000 cost of the art project was funded by donations.

All of the work that Main Street Charles has done has earned the organization some accolades along the way.

Charles City has won America in Bloom's national award, given to communities that showed substantive transformations to their downtowns, two times and finished second in a third entry. Wicks says that reflects on the efforts from the entire Main Street Charles City group, which is entirely made up of volunteers.

"It shows that we want to make our community attractive and more green," Wicks said. "Our volunteers are a big part of that."

Main Street Charles City had the chance to celebrate its 25-year anniversary during the final party in the park event in Aug., one of Main Street Charles City's premier events of the year.

"It was way fun," Wicks said. "A great way to celebrate."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

