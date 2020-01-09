Longtime Mason City ski, cycle business relocates downtown

Wayne’s Ski and Cycle has returned to downtown Mason City.

The business opened at 15 Sixth St. SW last week after occupying a storefront on the west side for more than 20 years.

“The reaction has been really good,” said Chad Colby, an employee at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle. “We’ve had a lot of traffic.”

Wayne’s Ski and Cycle, formerly owned by Wayne Blaisdell, was located downtown from 1983 to 1998.

The business opened as a Tyrol Ski and Sports branch store in Regency Square Mall in 1976.

In 1983, Blaisdell purchased the business, moved it to the Federal Plaza and added bicycles to his inventory. It remained downtown until 1998.

Wayne’s Ski and Cycle was the first retail business to open on Fourth Street Southwest in November 1998. Others, like Cinema West and Decker Sporting Goods, followed.

In 2004, Blaisdell sold the business to the store’s manager Matt Curtis.

Curtis purchased the 23,064-square-foot building on Sixth Street Southwest, also known as Highway 122, in March 2018, according to city property records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Work at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle’s new location began in April.