Longtime Mason City ski, cycle business relocates downtown

Wayne’s Ski and Cycle has returned to downtown Mason City.
The business opened at 15 Sixth St. SW last week after occupying a storefront on the west side for more than 20 years.
“The reaction has been really good,” said Chad Colby, an employee at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle. “We’ve had a lot of traffic.”
Wayne’s Ski and Cycle, formerly owned by Wayne Blaisdell, was located downtown from 1983 to 1998.
The business opened as a Tyrol Ski and Sports branch store in Regency Square Mall in 1976.
In 1983, Blaisdell purchased the business, moved it to the Federal Plaza and added bicycles to his inventory. It remained downtown until 1998.
Wayne’s Ski and Cycle was the first retail business to open on Fourth Street Southwest in November 1998. Others, like Cinema West and Decker Sporting Goods, followed.
In 2004, Blaisdell sold the business to the store’s manager Matt Curtis.
Curtis purchased the 23,064-square-foot building on Sixth Street Southwest, also known as Highway 122, in March 2018, according to city property records.
Work at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle’s new location began in April.
“This was a complete gut job, like the existing four walls and most of the concrete is original, and everything else got (demolished),” Colby said. “It’s about as new as it can get.”
The business closed its Fourth Street Southwest location on Dec. 24 and opened downtown on Jan. 2.
The move is attributed to “a lot of factors,” Colby said, mentioning among them visibility, convenience, efficiency and community engagement.
The business combines the staff and inventory from the business’ former retail space and ski warehouse into one location.
It also provides dedicated space for staff to work on bicycles, winter gear and fitness equipment.
The location on the reconstructed highway with bicycle lanes is “pretty prime,” he said, because of Wayne's continued interest in providing community bicycle rides in partnership with local businesses in the future.
Wayne’s Ski and Cycle offers winter sports gear, bicycles, fitness equipment, North Face, Patagonia and Kuhl clothing and accessories, as well as services, like bicycle repair, bicycle fitting and winter sports gear rental.
Wayne’s Ski and Cycle employs nearly 10 full- and part-time staff and features a friendly welcome dog named Charlie.
Colby said Wayne’s Ski and Cycle is looking forward to serving customers — new and returning — at its new home downtown.
“We’re really excited,” he said.
Wayne’s Ski and Cycle is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
