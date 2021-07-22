Local United Way short $700 in Give a Little Sole shoe drive

The United Way of North Central Iowa is making one final push for its Give a Little Sole shoe drive.

Give a Little Sole aims to purchase new shoes for children in North Iowa who may not be able to afford them otherwise before the start of school next month.

Currently, the United Way of North Central Iowa is behind on its $2,000 funding goal by just over $700, but are optimistic they can hit the goal before the end of the fundraising event.

To donate, text "kidshoes" to 44321, or visit the United Way of North Central Iowa's donation page.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

