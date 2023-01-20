Local farmers earn highest professional status

Nicole Rustad and Carrie Seidel, Accredited Farm Managers at Hertz Farm Management, Inc. in Mason City, has been awarded the AFM designation from the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA).

According to a press release, Rustad and Seidel earned the AFM designation by meeting stringent requirements in experience and education in addition to passing rigorous written examination and abiding by the American Society's Code of Ethics.

Rustad and Seidel join a select 43% of the ASFMRA membership who have received the Accredited status and currently maintain it through the ASFMRA continuing education program.

Accredited Farm Managers are specifically educated and experienced in agricultural management and understand efficient production and profitable marketing by focusing on procedure, analysis, critical thinking and innovation.

Farm Managers have specialized expertise in production, business, environmental issues and government activities. Accredited Farm Managers possess additional specialized expertise and are connected to a national network of professional resources and information.