Lloyd Heinselman receives insurance honor for customer service

"At American Family, we believe our customers deserve an exceptional experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment," said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. "Even in 2020, facing a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, this select group of agency owners who achieved the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, provided the outstanding service that makes them stand out among other insurance providers."