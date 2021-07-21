Little Chicago to close doors after 16 years

After 16 years serving the Mason City community, Little Chicago Pizza will be closing its doors in the coming days.
Owner Darin Reynolds has been struggling to keep up over the course of the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mainly, we’re closing due to COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “Not being able to secure more help just became too much.”
It's not just Reynolds who is struggling to find reliable staff. Restaurants across the entire state of Iowa have struggled to find new employees with the demand increasing, forcing many business owners to run their restaurants short-staffed.
Reynolds also cited upcoming surgery on his rotator cuff as a reason for the closure. This would have kept Reynolds out of the kitchen for at least six weeks — six weeks that Reynolds said he couldn’t afford to be out for.
Following the closure of Little Chicago, Reynolds’ future is undecided, but he is currently considering selling the business if a viable option arises.
As for Reynolds’ personal plans, he is going to take some time off to recover from his surgery, but he didn’t completely turn away the idea of returning to the restaurant industry.
“Maybe when it’s easier to hire help,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also took the time to thank those who made Little Chicago Pizza such a staple of Mason City for the past 16 years.
“A huge thank you to our customers who have been loyal for so many years,” Reynolds said. “We can’t thank you enough.”
Reynolds opened Little Chicago in 2005 with his brother, Derek Reynolds, serving pizza, gyros and pasta out of his shop in Mason City.
Little Chicago has been in its North End location since 2017 after it briefly closed in 2016 after having to vacate its previous store location.
Little Chicago will continue to operate through the end of the month, closing its doors for good on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont