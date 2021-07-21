Little Chicago to close doors after 16 years

After 16 years serving the Mason City community, Little Chicago Pizza will be closing its doors in the coming days.

Owner Darin Reynolds has been struggling to keep up over the course of the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mainly, we’re closing due to COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “Not being able to secure more help just became too much.”

It's not just Reynolds who is struggling to find reliable staff. Restaurants across the entire state of Iowa have struggled to find new employees with the demand increasing, forcing many business owners to run their restaurants short-staffed.

Reynolds also cited upcoming surgery on his rotator cuff as a reason for the closure. This would have kept Reynolds out of the kitchen for at least six weeks — six weeks that Reynolds said he couldn’t afford to be out for.

Following the closure of Little Chicago, Reynolds’ future is undecided, but he is currently considering selling the business if a viable option arises.