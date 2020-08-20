Lisa Quigley, ARNP, joins MercyOne North Iowa staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Advanced registered nurse practitioner Lisa Quigley is joining the MercyOne Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, Kidney and Weight Loss.

Quigley is from Fredericksburg, Iowa, and is a 2017 alumni of Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Ill.

Quigley brings 14 years of experience in as a registered nurse in acute, emergency and geriatric care.

According to a press release from MercyOne, Quigley became passionate about caring for others after having a near death experience when she was young. She enjoys traveling, spending time with family and reading in her free time.

Quigley will work with Dr. Thangaraj and Dr. Honk in the Kidney Center.

To learn more about Quigley, visit https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/provider/lisa-quigley-arnp-nephrology.

