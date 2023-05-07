CL Tel announced in a press release that Chris Lovell became CL Tel Chief Operating Officer effective May 1.
"We are thrilled to announce that Chris will be COO and leading CL Tel's daily operations," said CL Tel President Jan Lovell. "This is an integral step in the evolution of CL Tel to our fifth generation of family leadership, and it positions us for our next phase of growth and success."
According to the release, since 2015, Chris has held positions of business development executive, assistant general manager, and vice president. He architected the company’s operational efficiency and revenue-generation efforts, leading marketing, business intelligence, product development, customer service, and cybersecurity.
Tom Lovell will continue as CL Tel chief executive officer. Jan Lovell will remain as president and principal shareholder.