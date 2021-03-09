Laser tag center reopens in Clear Lake under new management

Stephenson and Joe Gleason, who has worked on and off at Battlefield Midwest since high school under its various names and management, spent the last couple months transferring utilities, switching phone, website and social media systems, and acquainting themselves with the equipment.

“This is about as fast as we could make it all happen,” Stephenson said.

Battlefield Midwest hosted a “soft opening” over the weekend, and has held small birthday parties, youth group gatherings and others since Stephenson took ownership.

“Everybody's been excited about it and I think because we have different people involved we're getting different people that have never been in here before,” he said.

He said Facebook will be the best way for people to reserve times to play until the phone line is hooked up in mid-March and the website is live in the near future.

Stephenson and Gleason talked about ordering new laser tag equipment, offering new activities, like a virtual-reality space, and operating during the summertime.

“We're going to try to capitalize on the summer crowd and the tourism, which really wasn't their focus before so that's another thing that's kind of an unknown,” Stephenson said.