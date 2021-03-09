Laser tag center reopens in Clear Lake under new management

Battlefield Midwest is back.
Less than eight months after Battlefield Midwest in Clear Lake closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s re-opening under new management.
The laser tag center at 514 Buddy Holly Place is tentatively slated to open this weekend.
“We want to make sure we’re not disappointing anybody,” said Dan Stephenson, who is overseeing the center’s operations. “It's just been a process trying to get it going as quickly as possible but still doing it right.”
In July, Battlefield Midwest, which was owned by Tyler Anderson, posted on its Facebook page that the laser tag center would no longer be open due to COVID-19.
“We thank everyone who has been with us from the beginning and helped make unforgettable memories to remember as a company and community,” the post said.
Stephenson, who manages properties around Clear Lake, said the owner approached him in January about reopening the center, and he opted to proceed.
“The risk was low and the potential was there,” he said.
Battlefield Midwest offers laser tag, an escape room and Nerf-gun wars.
The laser tag course can accommodate games up to eight-on-eight for an hour or an hour and a half.
Stephenson and Joe Gleason, who has worked on and off at Battlefield Midwest since high school under its various names and management, spent the last couple months transferring utilities, switching phone, website and social media systems, and acquainting themselves with the equipment.
“This is about as fast as we could make it all happen,” Stephenson said.
Battlefield Midwest hosted a “soft opening” over the weekend, and has held small birthday parties, youth group gatherings and others since Stephenson took ownership.
“Everybody's been excited about it and I think because we have different people involved we're getting different people that have never been in here before,” he said.
He said Facebook will be the best way for people to reserve times to play until the phone line is hooked up in mid-March and the website is live in the near future.
Stephenson and Gleason talked about ordering new laser tag equipment, offering new activities, like a virtual-reality space, and operating during the summertime.
“We're going to try to capitalize on the summer crowd and the tourism, which really wasn't their focus before so that's another thing that's kind of an unknown,” Stephenson said.
Battlefield Midwest will be open in the afternoon and evening on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, they said, and by appointment throughout the week. Wednesday afternoons will be designated for after-school Nerf Wars.
Stephenson said his two sons as well as Gleason and his fiancée will help with Battlefield Midwest’s operations.
Gleason, who graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2018, said Battlefield Midwest provided him something active and fun to do on the weekends, and he’s hoping it can serve the same purpose for other children in North Iowa.
Stephenson agreed, saying they’re focused on making Battlefield Midwest “as family friendly as it can be.”
Gleason said Battlefield Midwest employees will take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its facility, including sanitizing laser tag gear after each use. Masks will be welcome but optional.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the state’s subsequent mandates, Stephenson said, make operating an entertainment venture like Battlefield Midwest “a big gamble,” but he’s willing to give it a shot.
For more information about Battlefield Midwest or to reserve a playing time, visit the business’s new Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.