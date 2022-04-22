Laird Law welcomes new attorney

Laird Law Firm recently announced the addition of a new attorney.

Shelby Webb has joined the firm and will be practicing in the areas of tax, estate planning, probate and trust, real estate transactions, and landlord and tenant law, according to a press release.

"I believe the practice of law is meant to be a helpful and beneficial service for clients. I am here to help people in some of the most difficult times of their life, whether that be a good type of difficult where a client is forming a new business and starting a new adventure or a hard type of difficult where a client has recently lost a loved one," Webb said in a statement.

"I am here to help plan for those difficult times, as well, such as through estate and tax planning. My overall goal is to provide the community with a service, while catering to the needs of each individual person or organization. In summary, I want to help people."

Laird Law Firm has locations in Mason City and Clear Lake.

