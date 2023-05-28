Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael J. Moeller has joined the Laird Law Firm of Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa, on May 15, according to a press release.

“We are extremely excited to have Mike join us. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, he has a fantastic attitude, and we anticipate he will play a vital role at Laird while serving the North Iowa community for years to come,” Gerald M. Stambaugh said in a statement.

Mike added, “I feel blessed to continue my legal career with such a trusted firm where I can continue to serve the people, businesses, and organizations of North Iowa.”

Mike, a native of Clear Lake, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and Hamline University School of Law and has been practicing law with the Sorensen & Moeller Law Office in Clear Lake since 2013. He will continue to practice and serve the North Iowa community in the areas of Estate Planning, Probate, Real Estate, Family Law, and Municipal Law.