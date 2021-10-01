Kyle Bermel named new president of Metalcraft

On Friday, Metalcraft announced via press release that former COO Kyle Bermel has taken over as president of the company.

Bermel replaces former president Steve Doerfler, who had served in the role since 2012.

“As CEO, I have tremendous confidence in Kyle’s servant leadership,” Doerfler said via press release. “We’re preserving the values that have served Metalcraft for decades. I’m particularly dedicated to our vision for innovative products and development of our member-owners – work that will keep the company growing and successful.”

Bermel first began at Metalcraft in 2012 as an RFID engineer before eventually working his way up to the CEO position.

“Today I’m grateful for the confidence of our board and member-owners in my ability to help lead Metalcraft,” Bermel said in the press release. “It’s been rewarding serve a strong, innovative, growing company; I know we have experience, and expertise company-wide to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Recently, Metalcraft opened a new subdivision in Ames.

Metalcraft opens new subdivision in Ames facility Inlay Innovation has begun operations at its facility in Ames and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Metalcraft was created in 1950 creating custom RFID barcodes and labels, and is based locally in Mason City.

