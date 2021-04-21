Kopriva's Lake Time boat club becomes part of national Freedom franchise

A national boat club franchise is coming to Clear Lake.

Jake Kopriva, owner of the Lake Time Boat Club, is converting his enterprise to the Freedom Boat Club, the first in Iowa for the national chain. The new club will be known as FBC Northern Iowa.

“Freedom Boat Club has a well-respected reputation in the boating community, and I am excited to join the fastest growing club in the world,” said Kopriva in a press release issued by Freedom Boat Club. “Clear Lake is a beautiful part of the Midwest with a passionate and dedicated group of boaters. I am confident that the power of Freedom Boat Club will resonate throughout the state leading to more opportunities to grow our footprint in Iowa.”

Kopriva's club has six boats moored at The Landing in Clear Lake, and that will be the location of FBC Northern Iowa as well when it opens on May 1. The new franchise owner had in late March sought to construct a 165-foot dock with 10 slips at the public access on 20th Avenue South. Six of the slips would've gone to Kopriva's boat club with the other four going to the city for rent.