Kopriva's Lake Time boat club becomes part of national Freedom franchise

A national boat club franchise is coming to Clear Lake.
Jake Kopriva, owner of the Lake Time Boat Club, is converting his enterprise to the Freedom Boat Club, the first in Iowa for the national chain. The new club will be known as FBC Northern Iowa.
“Freedom Boat Club has a well-respected reputation in the boating community, and I am excited to join the fastest growing club in the world,” said Kopriva in a press release issued by Freedom Boat Club. “Clear Lake is a beautiful part of the Midwest with a passionate and dedicated group of boaters. I am confident that the power of Freedom Boat Club will resonate throughout the state leading to more opportunities to grow our footprint in Iowa.”
Kopriva's club has six boats moored at The Landing in Clear Lake, and that will be the location of FBC Northern Iowa as well when it opens on May 1. The new franchise owner had in late March sought to construct a 165-foot dock with 10 slips at the public access on 20th Avenue South. Six of the slips would've gone to Kopriva's boat club with the other four going to the city for rent.
Kopriva said in March he had an accepted offer on the former South Shore Pit Stop at the intersection of 20th Avenue South, South Shore Drive and Lakeview Avenue South. His plan was to create office space for the boat club there and recruit another business to use the rest of the space.
Ultimately, the city's Parks and Recreation Board, of which Kopriva is a member, recommended the city look at building docks at either/both 20th or 17th avenues South, with six spots each for city rental.
The city has not yet taken any action on the recommendation.
It was a packed house Wednesday night at the Lakeview Room and the topic of discussion was a local favorite: a proposal to build a dock.
Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation and headquartered in Venice, Florida, is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 260 locations in 33 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com. Membership information about Kopriva's club can be had by calling 641-231-1414.