Knudtson awarded 'At Home with Diversity' real estate certification
Knudtson awarded 'At Home with Diversity' real estate certification

Karen Knudtson

 Contributed

Karen Knudtson of Knudtson Real Estate has been awarded the At Home with Diversity Certification from the National Association of Realtors.

The certification program is designed to "meet the nation's fair housing commitment by education and equipping NAR's need to expand homeownership opportunities," a press release stated.

Karen joins more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

