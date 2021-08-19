Kingland Systems Corporation named one of America's fastest-growing companies

A North Iowa business was recently named to the annual and influential "Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America."
Kingland Systems Corporation, founded and based in Clear Lake, was ranked 3,731 and is the 22nd highest ranked Iowa company. Inc. cites Kingland’s 89 percent growth over three years as one of the reasons for its inclusion on the list.
Kingland president Tony Brownlee expressed his excitement with the inclusion in the list for 2021.
“We’re proud. It’s another confirmation that we’re one of the fastest-growing in the market,” Brownlee said. “It’s very exciting.”
Brownlee says that the reason for Kingland’s inclusion on the list in 2021 comes down to the high-quality employees the company has.
“We’ve been able to attract really strong talent here,” Brownlee said. “The people are really the ones that make this happen, and our team has just been fantastic.”
Created in 1992, Kingland currently operates as a software development company. Kingland has clients worldwide, working primarily in the finance industry.
Kingland was one of two companies from the North Iowa region to make the Inc. 5000. The other company was The Art of Education University in Osage, which ranked 984th overall in the Inc. 5000 and 4th overall among companies from Iowa.
Brownlee said that being able to represent North Iowa in the Inc. 5000 was an honor.
“To do that in North Iowa is really a testament to our employees and the community,” Brownlee said. “Creating jobs in Iowa has always been one of those things that excite me, and it’s great when it happens.”
This is the fourth time Kingland has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, cracking the top 5,000 in 2007, 2011 and 2012. This is the second time Kingland has ranked in the top 4,000 and the first time since placing 3,968 in 2007.
While Brownlee said that making a reappearance on the list for 2022 isn’t a goal, Kingland certainly isn’t finished growing.
“We’re not done is what I would say,” Brownlee said. “If you focus on what matters and continue to grow the business, good things will happen.”
