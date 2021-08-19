Kingland Systems Corporation named one of America's fastest-growing companies

A North Iowa business was recently named to the annual and influential "Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America."

Kingland Systems Corporation, founded and based in Clear Lake, was ranked 3,731 and is the 22nd highest ranked Iowa company. Inc. cites Kingland’s 89 percent growth over three years as one of the reasons for its inclusion on the list.

Kingland president Tony Brownlee expressed his excitement with the inclusion in the list for 2021.

“We’re proud. It’s another confirmation that we’re one of the fastest-growing in the market,” Brownlee said. “It’s very exciting.”

Brownlee says that the reason for Kingland’s inclusion on the list in 2021 comes down to the high-quality employees the company has.

“We’ve been able to attract really strong talent here,” Brownlee said. “The people are really the ones that make this happen, and our team has just been fantastic.”

Created in 1992, Kingland currently operates as a software development company. Kingland has clients worldwide, working primarily in the finance industry.