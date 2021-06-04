 Skip to main content
Karla Penning joins Lichtsinn RV
Karla Penning joins Lichtsinn RV

Karla Penning has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department.

Penning was born in Britt and is a graduate of United South Central High School in Wells, Minnesota. Penning was previously employed at Winnebago Industries, Inc. in Forest City as a vinyl floor installer. In Penning’s 14 years at Winnebago Industries, she held several other positions throughout the factory.

