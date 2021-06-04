Karla Penning joins Lichtsinn RV

Karla Penning has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department.
Penning was born in Britt and is a graduate of United South Central High School in Wells, Minnesota. Penning was previously employed at Winnebago Industries, Inc. in Forest City as a vinyl floor installer. In Penning’s 14 years at Winnebago Industries, she held several other positions throughout the factory.
