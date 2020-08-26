Julie Bauer receives Outstanding Young Iowan Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A First Citizens Bank employee is one of four Outstanding Young Iowan Award recipients from the Junior Chamber International of Iowa (JCI Iowa) this year.

Julie Bauer of Mason City is marketing analyst and social media administrator for First Citizens Bank. According to the bank, she was nominated for her community involvement in Mason City.

Bauer joined the Mason City Jaycees in 2005, then became a committee member and served as a chair of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County. Bauer currently serves as treasurer on the Wright on the Park Board.

The highest award given by JCI Iowa, the Outstanding Young Iowan Award is bestowed upon individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who make "an impact on their communities through an array of efforts such as business, political, academic and civic engagement."