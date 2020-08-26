Julie Bauer receives Outstanding Young Iowan Award

A First Citizens Bank employee is one of four Outstanding Young Iowan Award recipients from the Junior Chamber International of Iowa (JCI Iowa) this year.
Julie Bauer of Mason City is marketing analyst and social media administrator for First Citizens Bank. According to the bank, she was nominated for her community involvement in Mason City.
Bauer joined the Mason City Jaycees in 2005, then became a committee member and served as a chair of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County. Bauer currently serves as treasurer on the Wright on the Park Board.
The highest award given by JCI Iowa, the Outstanding Young Iowan Award is bestowed upon individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who make "an impact on their communities through an array of efforts such as business, political, academic and civic engagement."
Additional award recipients were Billy Weathers, a musician and activist from Des Moines, Carson King, whose viral beer money sign caught the country's attention and went on to raise more than $3 million for University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Charilie Hiemer, a Des Monies Public School special education teacher.
The awards will be presented virtually Saturday during the JCI Iowa All-State Conference. For more information, visit www.jciiowa.org.
