Jorgensen returns to northern Iowa for psychiatry practice

“High quality community experiences in rural settings, I want to make that available for every resident who comes,” Thompson says. “It’s just a great experience.”

For example, residents could opt to follow a public and rural psychiatry track, which Jorgensen has been helping to develop. This track would offer certain electives—like rotations in areas like Riverside or Mason City— mentorships and specialized lectures.

Only 11 other psychiatry residency programs in the United States currently offer rural psychiatry tracks, and Jorgensen said many of them are still in their infancy. But some, like at the University of New Mexico, have been going on for nearly 30 years.

“They have been able to show an increased retention rate (of psychiatrists) in rural areas,” Jorgensen says of the program at the University of New Mexico. “Thirty-seven percent was the retention rate for the rural track and the traditional track was about 10 percent. So they have been able to keep people in the rural areas, which is the goal.”