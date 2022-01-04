Java 18 leases cafe space in Clear Lake Wellness Center

The Clear Lake City Council is teaming up with a local business ahead of the opening of the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

Java 18, a coffee shop at 720 Hwy. 18 W. in Garner, sought approval from the Clear Lake City Council on Monday night to lease out a small coffee shop and cafe space in the wellness center.

The space in the wellness center is about 200 square feet, and features a countertop, space behind it and an area for seating.

"It's only 200 square feet of space, so not necessarily going to get a lot of rental income on there," Clear Lake Director of Finance Creighton Schmidt said. "More so making sure we found the right fit ... it seems like this will be a great partnership."

"This is a great opportunity for me, it's my second location," Java 18 owner Laura Schleusner said. "Really excited to expand the offerings here in Clear Lake."

While Schleusner is still working on finalizing menu plans, she said the goal is to offer many of the same food and drink options available at Java 18 in the wellness center location.

Schleusner isn't planning on keeping the Java 18 name for the wellness center location, but is instead looking to operate the space under a different name, potentially named after the wellness center in some capacity, according to Schmidt.

Schmidt also told the city council that Schleusner will initially keep the cafe space open the same hours of the wellness center, but only for the first few months until she sees what are the best hours of operation moving forward.

The lease agreement reviewed by the council was for two years, with a monthly lease of $125.

The city council unanimously approved the lease agreement.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

