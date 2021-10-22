IowaWORKS to host North Iowa career fair

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, IowaWORKS will host the North Iowa career fair in Mason City.

The career fair will be held at the Southbridge Mall in downtown Mason City, located at 100 S. Federal Avenue.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with up to 45 local employers, and all will be entered to win a variety of donated prizes or gift cards.

“We are helping to bring people together by connecting job seekers with actively recruiting businesses in North Iowa. We want our job seekers to have every opportunity to be gainfully employed,” Josh Davison, IowaWORKS Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist, said.

There are spots for up to 45 employers to attend the career fair, and employers can register for free at NorthIACareerFair.eventbrite.com.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., is dedicated exclusively to job seekers who are active military members, veterans, National Guard members and their family members. The career fair will be open to everyone else from noon onward. Attendees are encouraged to "dress-to-impress" and bring updated versions of their resumes.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

