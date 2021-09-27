 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers to receive $10M gift
0 comments

Iowa's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers to receive $10M gift

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John and Mary Pappajohn, of Des Moines, have committed $10 million for John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers across Iowa.

The $10 million gift commitment will "continue entrepreneurship education and programming through the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers at the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University, Drake University and North Iowa Area Community College," a recent press release said.

John Pappajohn initially made the announcement Thursday during the 25th anniversary celebration for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers, which was held in Des Moines.

"Mary and I are proud of the amazing developments in entrepreneurship in the state of Iowa," said John Pappajohn. "We are thrilled to continue supporting the Pappajohn Centers, as they work to make Iowa the most entrepreneurial state in the country."

John Pappajohn, who immigrated to Mason City, Iowa, from Greece when he was nine months old, graduated from the University of Iowa with a business degree in 1952. 

"John Pappajohn organized and financed the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers at five universities and colleges in Iowa in 1996 and has continued to support these centers for the past 25 years," the release said.

$1 for 6 months of local news
Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosts youth entrepreneurial academy
Mitchell's Bar & Grill in Leland a labor of love
Construction workers at a premium in North Iowa
Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News