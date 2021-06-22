Iowa Mold Tooling Co. celebrates 60th anniversary

Iowa Mold Tooling Co. (IMT), based in Garner, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer.

Starting in 1961, IMT got its start designing treads for recapping tires. In 2021, IMT is now one of the leading suppliers and manufacturers of building supply and construction products in the United States.

IMT in a press release announced it will be celebrating its 60th anniversary by honoring its team members and community all summer, which began with a barbecue lunch for employees on June 22.

“It’s important to us to show our appreciation to our team members and the local community for all of their support during the past 60 years,” said Jim Hasty, General Manager at IMT, in a press release on Tuesday. “Our success is built upon the dedication of our team members and their families.”

IMT also plans on participating in the Duesey Days Parade in Garner on July 10.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

