Iowa leaders focus on growth at annual State of North Iowa event

From the first words of the annual State of North Iowa Event the message was clear: North Iowa is in need of growth.

On Thursday morning, over 100 people gathered at the new Clear Lake Event Center, at the Fairfield by Marriott Hotel, for the annual State of North Iowa Event.

The focus of this year's meeting was pinpointed by President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Robin Anderson, who introduced keynote speaker, Dr. Ron Cox.

"Ron has a deep understanding of the struggles we're having with workforce attraction and retention," Anderson said. "At the end of the day, it's up to each of us to work on the workforce attraction and retention issue, but it's nice to have a guy like Ron Cox in our corner."

Cox is the director of Iowa State University's Center for Industrial Research and Service, as well as a trained aerospace engineer. Cox travels to speak with small communities about why it's difficult to attract new people, and how communities and businesses can overcome that.

Cox opened his presentation by highlighting the population changes experienced over the past 50 years in three states, Iowa, Florida and Minnesota.

"If you're not getting better, you're getting worse," Cox said of Iowa's struggles to grow its population. "Because, you're competition is getting better."

And Cox was quick to show that, as a state, Iowa is not getting better.

According to Cox, Iowa is the 5th slowest state in terms of growth over the last 50 years, leading to a stagnation in population and a lack of workforce, despite Iowa's excellent unemployment figures compared to the rest of the country.

These are all issues faced not just by the state as a whole, but locally as well. Cerro Gordo County and Mason City have both seen a decline in population over the past 10 years, according to United States Census Data, and workforce shortages have been common for North Iowa businesses.

The notion that you must be improving to attract new residents and employees is something that clearly has been a mindset for community leaders in North Iowa as well.

Chad Schreck, the president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Center (EDC), highlighted some of the ways the Vision North Iowa group, of which the North Iowa Corridor is a part of, has attacked this issue, and how they plan to attack it heading into 2022.

"It's not an easy issue," Schreck said. "We've been beating our heads against a wall for the whole seven years I've been here, and before that. This is not a new issue."

Schreck highlighted three key areas that the Vision North Iowa group is keying in on to help grow the community and improve the workforce shortage.

The first area highlighted by Schreck was housing. Schreck said that providing housing is critical to North Iowa's goal of expansion, and that projects like the The River Apartments in downtown Mason City have highlighted the need for even more diverse housing options.

"We know we have an incredibly tight housing market," Schreck said. "If you've looked for a house in the last two years, it's darn near impossible."

Secondly, Schreck talked about the importance of placemaking, the goal of making North Iowa an attractive destination for potential residents. Schreck highlighted new and reopened businesses in the community, such as Charlie's Soda Fountain and Birdsall's Ice Cream, as examples of community improvements undertaken in the past year.

"If we're trying to attract people we have to be a cool place," Schreck said. "We have to be a place people want to live."

Lastly, Schreck discussed the significance of targeted recruitment, analyzing what types of people move to North Iowa, and from where they are moving to North Iowa. Using this data, the goal is to target advertising at groups of people who have a higher chance of making the move to North Iowa.

"We've got some issues in North Iowa and we know it," Schreck said. "How do we come together and make them better? We have to come together to improve the lives of all North Iowans."

This all plays in conjunction with the theme of Cox's presentation: discovering why someone wouldn't take a job or move to a community, and finding a solution to solve that issue.

"The main point is, you have got to change," Cox said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

