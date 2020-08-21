Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.

State officials say the federal agencies continue to issue guidance, and Iowa Workforce Development will continue developing the implementation process required for this program and update its website as additional information becomes available.

Since the announcement of the program approval, Iowa Workforce Development has seen an increase in initial and continuing claims as awareness of the benefits became more widely known. Officials anticipate this will be reflected in increased claim numbers next week.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for state benefits.