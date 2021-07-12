Iowa Department of Natural Resources hits former Mason City business with $3,000 penalty

In February of this year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources received a complaint that MD Products and Solutions was improperly discharging pollutants to a storm sewer intake hooked up to the city of Mason City's system. Now, about five months after that anonymous complaint came in, MD Products has been asked by the DNR to halt all illegal discharges and pay an administrative penalty of $3,000.
That's according to a recent five-page administrative consent order from the Iowa DNR that walks through the case and includes relevant law and the penalty which has to be paid within 30 days of the order, which is listed on page five as June 23, 2021.
The order lays out that Iowa DNR Environmental Specialist Kayla Beck visited the MD Products facility on Feb. 17 to gather more information about the initial complaint. It then goes on to state that Beck contacted Mason City Pretreatment Program Coordinator Heather Brown about whether or not the intake for the wastewater, which contained grease, soap, various metals and other pollutants, was for a storm sewer or a sanitary sewer system.
"On February 18, 2021, Ms. Brown conducted a follow-up investigation at the Facility. Ms. Brown emailed Ms. Beck the results of the investigation, notably that the intake at the Facility receiving the wastewater discharge was a storm sewer intake for the City’s storm sewer system that discharges to Willow Creek," the order states on page two.
As a consequence of that discovery, the order notes that the Iowa DNR sent a "notice of violation" to MD Products that mentioned the illegal wastewater discharge over a period of seven months. Because such discharges into state waters are prohibited, MD Products was then hit with $3,000 penalty despite the fact that it sold the Mason City facility at 2421 15th St. SW.
In June, Stellar Industries, the Garner-based manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment, announced in a press release that it purchased the assets of MD Products and Solutions.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.