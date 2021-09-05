How are North Iowa businesses adjusting to labor shortages?

Labor Day is a day meant to celebrate and honor labor workers across the United States, but for plenty of local businesses, those workers are becoming increasingly hard to come by.

The Other Place, a restaurant located in Clear Lake off Highway 18, has had to make dramatic changes to how they do business because they are lacking enough employees to run at full capacity.

"We have a reduced menu, reduced seating, sections closed off, closed down early and sometimes even shut down entirely," said owner Brian Hagenow. "If you had told me I would be shutting down every so often, I would have laughed last year... We've never had a huge problem like this."

It's not just the Other Place that has had this struggle. Businesses across North Iowa and the United States are struggling to bring in new staff and meet the demands of running a full-time business.

Kelly Ziptlitsch, the manager of K & B Emporium in Clear Lake, said that the lack of staff has caused some significant issues.

"We had to temporarily close our fine dining section," Ziptlitsch said. "We are having some issues for sure."

This sentiment was shared by Larry Sounalath, the owner of Pad Thai Express in Mason City.