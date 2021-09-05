How are North Iowa businesses adjusting to labor shortages?

Labor Day is a day meant to celebrate and honor labor workers across the United States, but for plenty of local businesses, those workers are becoming increasingly hard to come by.
The Other Place, a restaurant located in Clear Lake off Highway 18, has had to make dramatic changes to how they do business because they are lacking enough employees to run at full capacity.
"We have a reduced menu, reduced seating, sections closed off, closed down early and sometimes even shut down entirely," said owner Brian Hagenow. "If you had told me I would be shutting down every so often, I would have laughed last year... We've never had a huge problem like this."
It's not just the Other Place that has had this struggle. Businesses across North Iowa and the United States are struggling to bring in new staff and meet the demands of running a full-time business.
Kelly Ziptlitsch, the manager of K & B Emporium in Clear Lake, said that the lack of staff has caused some significant issues.
"We had to temporarily close our fine dining section," Ziptlitsch said. "We are having some issues for sure."
This sentiment was shared by Larry Sounalath, the owner of Pad Thai Express in Mason City.
Sounalath, who is also the head chef of Pad Thai Express, has had to work longer hours because he can't find part-time employees to cover night shifts.
"It not hard, but it's not easy either," Sounalath said. "We can't find people to work the late hours."
This problem isn't one held by just Iowa, but a problem across the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.1 million job openings across the United States on the final business day of June this year.
North Iowans are looking for different ways to combat this. K&B Emporium is raising the wages of current employees in hopes that they won't leave, while also heavily advertising for positions of need.
"We have advertising displays (in the store), put out Facebook posts, spread through word of mouth," Ziptlitsch said. "We've been trying a lot."
Advertising has been a big part of Hagenow's process as well, but his restaurant has seen different results recently.
While still down about a few employees, something Hagenow is doing is working, as he recently was able to hire around 15 new employees in the last two weeks.
"I have no idea," Hagenow said when asked how he was able to bring in so many new employees. "Maybe because they were all waiting to start after Labor Day... I really don't know."
The reason for why it's become such a struggle to hire new employees is a mystery to some business owners.
"I couldn't tell you why it's so hard," Sounalath said.
Others believe that unemployment money given out by the government is playing a part in the lack of employees.
"Everyone wants to be paid to stay home," Ziptlitsch said. "Nobody wants to work anymore."
Hagenow pushed back on the idea that federal unemployment benefits were the cause of the labor shortage issues being suffered across North Iowa.
"I know a lot of people say it's because they're getting free money, but I don't know if that's the big issue," Hagenow said. "Especially since the governor stopped all of that and it's still taking this long for people to come out and find jobs... I just don't know."
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the pandemic federal unemployment benefits for Iowans back on June 13.
While things have been difficult for these businesses, and many more in North Iowa, Sounalath said he had optimism about the situation.
"It just takes teamwork," Sounalath said. "We'll be ok."
