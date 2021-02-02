How a small business program has helped women in Iowa

Since 1988, the state of Iowa has offered a "Targeted Small Business Program" intended to provide financial assistance to businesses owned and operated by women, minorities or people with disabilities.

One benefit the program offers is that enrollees have early access to a website for bids on state projects. Forty-eight hours before a project hits the state's public website, a business owner in the program can see the posting. Over time, the state has procured tens of millions of dollars in services from businesses in the program.

At present, nearly 900 businesses across the state are enrolled in the program which is now run by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Among those ranks is a Mason City-based accounting business that's been involved since 2012.

"I think it’s a pretty cool program because you can get quite a few bids from the state and get a lot of business from them," said D&S Services' Julia Dannen who specializes in resolving tax issues people have with the IRS.