How a small business program has helped women in Iowa

Since 1988, the state of Iowa has offered a "Targeted Small Business Program" intended to provide financial assistance to businesses owned and operated by women, minorities or people with disabilities.
One benefit the program offers is that enrollees have early access to a website for bids on state projects. Forty-eight hours before a project hits the state's public website, a business owner in the program can see the posting. Over time, the state has procured tens of millions of dollars in services from businesses in the program.
At present, nearly 900 businesses across the state are enrolled in the program which is now run by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Among those ranks is a Mason City-based accounting business that's been involved since 2012.
"I think it’s a pretty cool program because you can get quite a few bids from the state and get a lot of business from them," said D&S Services' Julia Dannen who specializes in resolving tax issues people have with the IRS.
Though she did mention that her line of work doesn't involve a lot of state contracts, Dannen, who came to the U.S. from Russia, did say that she's recently looked into opportunities both in Iowa and Minnesota as well.
"They have a really friendly bidding system right now," she said. "Even though I haven’t gotten any bids yet I’m not going to give up on this thing."
According to the IEDA's Jill Lippincott, part of the impetus for the Targeted Small Business Program was the historical difficulties that women and minority groups have in even getting businesses started in the first place.
"We know that those owned by women and minorities are hardest hit and they find it difficult, historically, to access capital to begin with," she said.
Per the Small Business Administration, data from a 2007 "Survey of Business Owners" showed that women-owned firms made up 28.7% of the 27.1 million businesses in the United States, while minority groups accounted for 21.3% of businesses. In Iowa, there are about 86,000 businesses owned by women out of 264,384 total (according to 2015 SBA data).
"As the minority population continues to rise, it is more important than ever that these prospective business owners have the resources they need to launch successful firms," consultant Alicia Robb wrote in the report.
Such resources have proven helpful during the pandemic.
"I think all of our state resource providers really came together," Lippincott said. "The grants we provided in combination with our small business resource partners, I think all of that had an impact on our businesses being able to survive but I would also say our small business owners have grit."
By Lippincott's count, the IEDA got out at least $600,000 to targeted small businesses.
There's an somewhat more intangible benefit of the Targeted Small Business Program that both Dannen and Lippincott spoke to as well. As Dannen said, "The support system is pretty cool."
Not only can the program help with fostering connections between fellow business owners, it can help bring communities together.
"What programs such as ours do is help paint the picture about who people are and understand what they bring to our community," Lippincott said.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - Spotts
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-2.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-3.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-4.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-5.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-6.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-7.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - Williams 1
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - Berding
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-10.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-11.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-12.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-13.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-14.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-15.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-16.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-17.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-18.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-19.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-20.jpg
Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - 01-29-21-21.jpg
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.