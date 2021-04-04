Home sweet (motor) home: RV sales surge amid pandemic travel limitations

"So we were just really kind of thinking the best thing to do was camping, and tent camping is really hard to do with a 3-year-old," Emily Michener said. "It was very much driven by COVID and having" a safer, more affordable and family-friendly travel option that provided opportunities for family outings and fishing trips with extended family who live nearby.

"Business has been very brisk," said John Dresselhaus, president of US Adventure RV in Davenport. "It's been the best year in the history of the RV industry," with a trend toward smaller, lighter-weight "yet high-quality" types of campers and RVs.

"We're also doing a tremendous rental business ... as people are wanting to travel as a family unit," Dresselhaus said. "The last year has exposed a lot of families to the RVing lifestyles, because it's one of the few activities they can participate in with COVID restrictions.

Dealers estimate anywhere between 50% to 80% of buyers, depending on location, are first-time purchasers of RVs.

Pre-pandemic, that number was between 25% and 35%.

"There was a lot of uncertainty in March, April and May timeframe last year, and once we hit summer people realized (the pandemic) wasn’t going away any time soon," said Doug Bahls, manager of Camping World in Davenport. "And they were cancelling or had their vacations -- to Disney, to Mexcio, whatever they did for vacation -- and they took those funds and purchased RVs where they just can go out and be with their family and still be out of the house and be out in the open."

