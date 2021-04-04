Home sweet (motor) home: RV sales surge amid pandemic travel limitations

The recent soar in consumer interest in RVing driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a marked increase in RV shipments.
For the month of February, RV manufacturers shipped more than 48,000 units, a 30% increase over the same month last year, making it the best February on record, due to strong demand from new customers, according to the RV Industry Association. And the industry remains on track to build more RVs in 2021 than in any previous year.
The industry anticipates a surge in RV shipments in 2021. The association estimates shipping more than 507,000 units in 2021, a 19.5 percent increase over record sales witnessed in 2020.
Because of this renewed love of RVs, Winnebago Industries Inc., in Forest City reported a revenue increase of 34 percent for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended Feb. 27 compared to the same fiscal 2020 period, signaling RV sales are skyrocketing.
According to a Winnebago release, company revenues were $839.9 million this second quarter compared to $626.8 million last year.
"We are seeing strong retail momentum heading into the prime spring season," said president and CEO Michael Happe.
That growth continued from the first period – increased revenues of $793.1 million – which was an increase of 34.8 percent.
Company officials touted its retail sales momentum as validation of a continued interest in the outdoors and its line of outdoor products.
In December, Winnebago introduced its new brand – "Be Great, Be Outdoors" – focusing on outdoor activities, in part trying to reach those who want to get out after COVID-19 forced people indoors for so long.
“America is a unique country with many landmarks, an Interstate system stretching coast to coast, beautiful national and state parks, and more people who are camping and want to spend time outdoors,” said Ashis Bhattacharya, vice president of strategic planning and development for Winnebago Industries.
On an unseasonably warm Saturday morning in mid-March, Emily Michener sat down at a table inside a 21.5-foot long Springdale comfort travel trailer that sleeps five.
Outside, her husband, Nick, received a walk-thru tutorial from delivery coordinator Rich Matzen inside the showroom at US Adventure RV on North Brady Street in Davenport.
After spending most of last summer inside because of COVID-19, the first-time buyers pulled the trigger on investing in a $15,000 camper.
The couple has been skittish about staying in hotels and taking their daughter to kids museums, playgrounds, waterparks and other indoor amenities due to COVID-19 concerns.
"So we were just really kind of thinking the best thing to do was camping, and tent camping is really hard to do with a 3-year-old," Emily Michener said. "It was very much driven by COVID and having" a safer, more affordable and family-friendly travel option that provided opportunities for family outings and fishing trips with extended family who live nearby.
"Business has been very brisk," said John Dresselhaus, president of US Adventure RV in Davenport. "It's been the best year in the history of the RV industry," with a trend toward smaller, lighter-weight "yet high-quality" types of campers and RVs.
"We're also doing a tremendous rental business ... as people are wanting to travel as a family unit," Dresselhaus said. "The last year has exposed a lot of families to the RVing lifestyles, because it's one of the few activities they can participate in with COVID restrictions.
Dealers estimate anywhere between 50% to 80% of buyers, depending on location, are first-time purchasers of RVs.
Pre-pandemic, that number was between 25% and 35%.
"There was a lot of uncertainty in March, April and May timeframe last year, and once we hit summer people realized (the pandemic) wasn’t going away any time soon," said Doug Bahls, manager of Camping World in Davenport. "And they were cancelling or had their vacations -- to Disney, to Mexcio, whatever they did for vacation -- and they took those funds and purchased RVs where they just can go out and be with their family and still be out of the house and be out in the open."