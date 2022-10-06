Holistic Harmony expands business to Mason City

It has always been in the back of Darcee Johanns' mind to open a second Holistic Harmony location, and now it has finally happened.

"When [Simply Nourished] opened, [Melissa Fabian] asked me to take this space last year, but I didn't feel like it was good timing. She asked me again this year, and I thought it was good timing," said Johanns.

The new location is a "hub" inside Simply Nourished at 13 S. Federal Ave. in Mason City. The holistic wellness store had its official opening on Monday.

"The reception on social media has been huge. A lot of people have made good comments, especially people that work in Mason City that can't always get to Clear Lake," Johanns said.

Having the second location in Simply Nourished was a "very nice marriage" between the two businesses, according to Johanns.

"We're very separate, but we have common-minded customers," said Johanns.

Johann's Clear Lake store at 313 N. Eighth St. has been open for three years. A variety of different herbs, custom blended teas, lattes, essential oils, and holistic wellness items can be found at both locations.

When it comes to the classes and massages, those only will be offered only in Clear Lake. Johanns hopes the Mason City location gives people a taste of what holistic wellness is and convinces them to try a class in Clear Lake.

"I do hope that more people coming in here will learn that, who maybe didn't know we offer those things," said Johanns.

Educating people about alternative health options is important to Johanns. The store owner was introduced to herbs and essential oils more than 20 years ago when she lived in Scottsdale, Arizona. When she moved back to North Iowa, she saw that not many people knew about holistic health items.

After social media began bringing essential oils and holistic functional medicine to the forefront, Johanns decided it was time to bring her knowledge to the area. Since then, she said, it has been "received very well" by those in the area.

"(People) are sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Johanns.

Individuals who visit either location learn about products to best support their health. Holistic Harmony has seen repeat customers due to holistic wellness items being effective for them. Johanns said all of the items are researched and supported by companies, books, and "herb schools."

"The goal is to boost your immune system and take care of it versus wait till you get super sick," said Johanns. "There are things you can do at the first signs of getting sick."

Holistic Harmony's Mason City location is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Updates about the Mason City or Clear Lake locations can be found on its Facebook page.

"I just really want to tell Mason City thank you for being so welcoming," said Johanns. "I'm just really happy that we are going to be here."

