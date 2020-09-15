 Skip to main content
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $17
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $17

Hobby Lobby announced Monday that its stores would be raising the minimum full-time hourly wage to $17.

The change will take effect October 1, according to a recent press release.

In 2014, the press release said, Hobby Lobby had raised its hourly wage for full-time employees to $15.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

